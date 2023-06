The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said the rule would cut fees for such projects by around 80 percent and that it would also streamline reviews for applications in priority areas.

The agency said in the proposed rule that it would expect lower rental rates and capacity fees to “promote solar and wind energy use on public lands” and “underpin an increase in the share of clean electricity” that is part of the U.S. power system.

It is also intends to identify new areas for potential solar development.

The Biden administration broadly has sought to promote climate-friendly sources of electricity and has a goal of a totally carbon-free electric sector by 2035.

Under the proposed rule, the fee cuts would lessen after this date — with fees slated for increase on new leases after 2036.

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.