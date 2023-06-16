U.S. may face resurgence of wildfire smoke

More smoke was projected in the New York area Friday, albeit without the dramatic visuals of last week, while on Thursday Minneapolis was under an air quality alert that was reversed by Friday afternoon.

An unusually intense and early Canadian wildfire season makes future threats from smoke difficult to predict.

“Overall we’ve seen a historic wildfire season in Canada right now,” said Vijay Limaye, a climate and health scientist in the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Science Office.

“We’re talking about 13 million acres burned at this point, which is far above the average we would expect to see at this point in June.”

According to The Washington Post, parts of northern New York and New England could see unhealthy air heading into Saturday, while lower visibility is likely across areas of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

