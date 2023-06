Biden made the announcement during remarks on Monday at Palo Alto‘s Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve.

The president committed more than $600 million “to better protect our nation’s power grid from extreme weather events and prepare coastal and Great Lakes communities for climate change impacts like sea level rise, tidal flooding and storm surge.”



The president also announced a White House-hosted summit later this year on improving communities’ climate resilience, which will accompany the release of a National Climate Resilience Framework.

