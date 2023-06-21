trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

EPA drops proposed EV provisions for biofuel mandates

by Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk - 06/21/23 6:28 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk - 06/21/23 6:28 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Electric vehicles EPA Ethanol Michael Regan

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  2. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  3. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  4. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  5. What does it mean if someone is censured? 
  6. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  7. Both parties hear what they want to hear during rare Durham public hearing
  8. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  9. McConnell: Democrats should ‘stay out’ of Supreme Court’s business 
  10. House advances Schiff censure resolution, teeing up final vote
  11. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  12. Teamsters strike with UPS could snarl commerce as labor flexes muscle
  13. DeSantis films ad in ‘collapsed’ San Francisco amid Newsom attack
  14. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  15. Watch live: John Durham testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  16. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  17. NY Democrat on Schiff censure resolution: ‘You are the party of George ...
  18. 5 things to know about the culture war hiding inside House appropriations bills
Load more

Video

See all Video