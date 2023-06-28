Clean and fossil fuel energy jobs both grew last year

Jobs in the clean energy sector grew 3.9 percent last year, while the energy sector overall saw 3.8 percent growth.



On the fossil fuel side, jobs in the coal fuel sector grew 22 percent, while natural gas jobs increased 24 percent and petroleum jobs grew 13 percent.

The energy sector overall employed 8.1 million people last year, an increase of nearly 300,000 from 2021, but the sector has still not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, according to the department.

“In addition to being proof points for the growth of the clean energy economy, this is a proof point that the president’s economic vision is working,” White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi told reporters Tuesday.

