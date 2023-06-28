Clean and fossil fuel energy jobs both grew last year

Energy & Environment
Energy & Environment
|
Energy Department report finds growth in fossil, clean energy industries last year
Jobs grew in both the renewable and fossil fuel energy sectors last year, according to the Department of Energy, with larger growth for fossil fuels.
Jobs in the clean energy sector grew 3.9 percent last year, while the energy sector overall saw 3.8 percent growth.
On the fossil fuel side, jobs in the coal fuel sector grew 22 percent, while natural gas jobs increased 24 percent and petroleum jobs grew 13 percent.
The energy sector overall employed 8.1 million people last year, an increase of nearly 300,000 from 2021, but the sector has still not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, according to the department.
“In addition to being proof points for the growth of the clean energy economy, this is a proof point that the president’s economic vision is working,” White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi told reporters Tuesday.
…
Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.
Welcome to The Hill’s Energy & Environment newsletter, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk — keeping you up to speed on the policies impacting everything from oil and gas to new supply chains.
How policy will affect the energy and environment sectors now and in the future:
The wildfires in Canada have caused another thick layer of smoke to descend upon parts of the United States, prompting air quality alerts across 17 states.
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a $7 billion grant competition to expand access to residential solar energy in low-income communities.
Wildfire smoke from Canada triggered air quality warnings Wednesday in Kentucky. The Bluegrass state is the furthest south to be significantly impacted by smoke, causing public officials to urge residents to stay indoors when possible.
|
Branch out with a different read on The Hill:
The governors of Wyoming and Colorado signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday for interstate collaboration on the development of carbon capture technologies. The bipartisan partnership, signed …
News we’ve flagged from other outlets touching on energy issues, the environment and other topics:
Canada wildfire smoke is drifting from the Midwest to the East Coast (The Washington Post)
Maine governor vetoes bill to attract offshore wind development, citing labor requirements (The Portland Press-Herald)
OPEC Shuts Bloomberg, Reuters and WSJ Out of Oil Conference (Bloomberg)
Wildfire Smoke and High Heat Have Something in Common. Guess What. (The New York Times)
The Hill’s Clean Energy Permitting Reform: The Path Ahead, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 8-10 a.m. ET | National Press Club
Join The Hill on July 26, 2023, from 8-10 a.m. at the National Press Club as we convene lawmakers, clean energy experts and executives to discuss renewable energy infrastructure deployment, reaching clean energy goals and the outlook for greater reforms.
Guests include, Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah), Vice Chair of the Energy, Climate & Grid Security Subcommittee and Vice Chair of the Federal Lands Subcommittee; Xan Fishman, Director of Energy Policy & Carbon Management at the Bipartisan Policy Center; Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Member of the Energy & Natural Resources Committee; and Heather Reams, President of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES)
Two key stories on The Hill right now:
The Supreme Court is set to release its decision on President Biden’s relief of up to $20,000 in student loan debt, with advocates and borrowers widely concerned the justices will strike down the plan. Read more
President Biden gently mocked Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) for touting $1.4 billion in federal funding his home state is set to receive for expanded broadband internet access despite voting against it in 2021. Read more
You’re all caught up. See you tomorrow!