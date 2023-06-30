Biden administration proposes long-delayed silica exposure rule

The proposed rule would require mine operators to keep exposure to silica no higher than 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air over an eight-hour shift.

The compound is tied to conditions like lung cancer, kidney disease and emphysema.

“The purpose of this proposed rule is simple: prevent more miners from suffering from debilitating and deadly occupational illnesses by reducing their exposure to silica dust,” Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health Chris Williamson said in a statement. “Silica overexposures have a real-life impact on a miner’s health.”

A coalition of Democratic senators representing Appalachian states has long pressed the department to update its silica rule, writing last week to inquire about the delay.

According to an early regulation plan, the Biden administration said the rule was would to be proposed January 2022.

“After decades of declining rates of black lung deaths, we have seen the number of reported cases rapidly increase over the last 20 years – especially in Appalachia,” they wrote.

“America’s coal miners have risked their lives to power our great nation for generations, and we are committed to using every tool possible to protect miners from developing debilitating diseases that are entirely preventable,” the group added.

In November, Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine (Va.), Mark Warner (Va.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Bob Casey (Pa.) wrote to the MSHA seeking answers on delays in the release of the rule. Last week, the coalition, joined by Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) wrote to Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young asking for further information on the delay.

