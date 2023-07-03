Russia, Saudi Arabia announce new oil cuts

The Hill’s Clean Energy Permitting Reform: The Path Ahead, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 8-10 a.m. ET | National Press Club
Join The Hill on July 26, 2023, from 8-10 a.m. at the National Press Club as we convene lawmakers, clean energy experts and executives to discuss renewable energy infrastructure deployment, reaching clean energy goals and the outlook for greater reforms.
Guests include, Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah), Vice Chair of the Energy, Climate & Grid Security Subcommittee and Vice Chair of the Federal Lands Subcommittee; Xan Fishman, Director of Energy Policy & Carbon Management at the Bipartisan Policy Center; Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Member of the Energy & Natural Resources Committee; and Heather Reams, President of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES)