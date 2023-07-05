July Fourth was hottest day on record

Worldwide temperatures on July 4 averaged 62.92 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the institute, which extrapolated from more than 40 decades of data from the U.S. National Centers for Climate Prediction.



The previous single-day record was this Monday, July 3, 2023, with temperatures averaging 62.62 degrees. An estimated total of 57 million people were exposed to dangerous temperatures Tuesday, according to The Washington Post’s Heat Index Forecast.

The record temperatures come after June’s record-breaking Texas heat wave, which spread through much of the southern U.S. in recent weeks.

Experts warned similar records may lie ahead. “This is driven by the combination of El Niño on top of global warming, and we may well see a few even warmer days over the next 6 weeks,” Robert Rohde of the University of California, Berkeley tweeted Tuesday, even before that day’s temperatures officially broke the previous day’s record.

