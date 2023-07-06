Truck makers agree to 2036 zero-emission plan with California

In the partnership announced Thursday, some of the country’s biggest truck manufacturers say they will abide by a state rule phasing out fossil fuel trucks by 2036.

In exchange for the industry’s cooperation, California will change its regulations for pollutants known as nitrogen oxides to instead align with a less-stringent federal rule. Chronic exposure to nitrogen oxides has been linked to respiratory problems.

Meanwhile, in reaching the agreement, The Golden State will avoid a possible legal fight with the truck makers, who have previously called California’s regulations technically and economically unfeasible.

The agreement includes major players in the trucking industry including the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association Daimler Truck North America, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Stellantis N.V and Volvo Group North America.

“Today, truck manufacturers join our urgent efforts to slash air pollution, showing the rest of the country that we can both cut dangerous pollution and build the economy of the future,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said in a statement.

