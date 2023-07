In a “Dear Colleague” letter circulated Sunday, Schumer identified permitting reform as a key issue for collaboration with Republicans in the month ahead.

The New York Democrat also identified reducing the cost of insulin and prescription drugs, fentanyl addiction and rail safety, the latter of which is the subject of a bipartisan bill introduced in the wake of the February train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which spilled toxic chemicals in the surrounding community.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has been one of the Senate’s most vocal backers of permitting reform, supporting the Inflation Reduction Act last year in exchange for Schumer’s commitment to bringing a permitting reform bill to the floor. Lawmakers recently passed legislation aiming to speed up the permitting process as part of a deal to raise the debt ceiling, but Democrats say they still want to see more to build out power lines while Republicans are seeking to limit lawsuits that could block infrastructure projects.

