EPA announces new lead rule for residential buildings

The proposed rule would place the threshold to be considered hazardous at any level higher than zero, establishing any amount of lead in a building as a health hazard.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) projects the new rules would limit 250,000 to 500,000 children’s exposure to lead annually.

Lead has been linked to numerous pediatric health problems in particular, including brain and nerve damage and learning disabilities.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is taking a whole-of-government approach to ensuring that the most vulnerable among us — our children — are protected from exposure to lead,” EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe said in a written statement.

“This proposal to safely remove lead paint along with our other efforts to deliver clean drinking water and replace lead pipes will go a long way toward protecting the health of our next generation of leaders,” McCabe said.

