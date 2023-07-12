EPA announces new lead rule for residential buildings

Energy & Environment
Energy & Environment
EPA proposes stricter regulations on lead exposure in residential buildings
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new proposed rule to tighten regulations on lead exposure in residential buildings and child care facilities.
The proposed rule would place the threshold to be considered hazardous at any level higher than zero, establishing any amount of lead in a building as a health hazard.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) projects the new rules would limit 250,000 to 500,000 children’s exposure to lead annually.
Lead has been linked to numerous pediatric health problems in particular, including brain and nerve damage and learning disabilities.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is taking a whole-of-government approach to ensuring that the most vulnerable among us — our children — are protected from exposure to lead,” EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe said in a written statement.
“This proposal to safely remove lead paint along with our other efforts to deliver clean drinking water and replace lead pipes will go a long way toward protecting the health of our next generation of leaders,” McCabe said.
Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.
The air in East Palestine, Ohio, had high levels of a chemical irritant in the weeks following the February derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.
The coronavirus spread from deer to humans at least a few times based on an analysis of samples taken from the animal, according to a new study.
An ambitious environmental bill narrowly survived a key vote in the European Union’s Parliament on Wednesday, sending it back to committee.
The wood products industry is massively undercounting its impact on the climate, a new study has found. Through its production of paper, pulp, pellets and lumber, the industry releases at least …
- Crawford Lake shows humans started a new chapter in geologic time, scientists say (The Washington Post)
Large hydropower project proposed in Texas generating opposition even as details still are emerging (The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat)
The nation’s largest dam removal project begins in California, but new concerns arise (The San Francisco Chronicle)
Triple-digit temperatures persist across Southwest as heat dome expands (NBC News)
Climate change is making our oceans change color, new research finds (CNN)
On Thursday the House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a hearing titled “The State Department’s Climate Agenda: A Budget Overview by the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.” U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry is slated to testify.
The Hill’s Clean Energy Permitting Reform: The Path Ahead — Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 8-10 a.m. ET | National Press Club
Join The Hill on July 26 as we convene lawmakers, clean energy experts and executives to discuss renewable energy infrastructure deployment, reaching clean energy goals and the outlook for greater reforms.
