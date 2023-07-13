Kerry spars with GOP at tense House hearing

At the hearing, Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) cast doubt on the scientific consensus on climate change due to temperatures falling after 2016 — an El Nino year — and carbon dioxide parts per million reaching 2,000 at one point before humans existed.

“The difference between the periods of time you’re looking at in terms of heat, et cetera and human input is night and day,” Kerry replied. “Number two, why do you think 195 countries in the world, their prime ministers, their presidents—”

“Because they’re grifting like you are, sir,” Perry interjected.

The vast majority of the scientific community says that human activity, including the burning of fossil fuels, is heating the planet.

Other tense exchanges focused on Kerry’s use of a private jet.

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), another member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s oversight subcommittee, cited a report from earlier this year that the Kerry family jet had been sold.

“When we are asking Americans to make serious sacrifices for the common good … that smacks of hypocrisy [and] it actually hurts your cause,” Walz said.

“Yes, my wife owned a plane and she sold the plane … I have flown on it,” Kerry responded.

Asked by Waltz if he had “flown a private jet in a personal or official capacity” as part of the Biden administration, he replied, “Possibly once.”

Walz argued the “broader point” was that Kerry must “lead by example” if asking other Americans to make sacrifices for the common good.

“We’re not asking Americans not to fly,” Kerry countered.

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.