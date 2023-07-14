Workers bear brunt of brutal climate conditions

From 2011 to 2021, heat alone killed more than 400 workers, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

On top of heat, climate change also increases the threat from sources like smoke inhalation. And as its effects increase, the risk to workers rises as well.



Barry Levy, a physician and adjunct professor at the Tufts University School of Medicine, said firefighters may face the greatest risk from wildfire smoke, since they face the problem up close.

Levy noted firefighters are “vulnerable to heat exhaustion, burns, smoke inhalation” and injuries.

Meanwhile, hazards for workers associated with floods include the potential for electrocution because of downed power lines, carbon monoxide poisoning from malfunctioning generators, falling trees and exposure to chemical and biological hazards.

Rebecca Reindel, director of occupational safety and health at the AFL-CIO, said workers can come into contact with hazardous substances when they’re sent to clean the aftermath of climate-related storms like hurricanes, which are expected to become more intense as the planet heats up.

“You might be dealing with buildings and houses that have a lot of asbestos in there, lead, some heavy metals and many other chemicals,” she said.

Read more from Rachel and our colleague Saul Elbein at TheHill.com.