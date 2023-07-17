Mountain Valley Pipeline seeks Supreme Court intervention

The pipeline operator is urging the Supreme Court to get involved after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., last week ordered a stay in response to a lawsuit from the Wilderness Society.

The operator argues the Richmond court doesn’t have jurisdiction after the deal to raise the federal debt ceiling earlier this year — which included approval for the pipeline — removed the Fourth Circuit’s authority in the case.

That legislation, which transferred jurisdiction to an appellate court in Washington, D.C., “unambiguously deprives the Fourth Circuit of jurisdiction over the petitions for review by withdrawing statutory jurisdiction to review challenges to the agency actions at issue in these cases,” Mountain Valley attorneys wrote.

“Those provisions could not be more clear, and no party disputes that, if the statute is applied by its terms, these petitions for review must be dismissed,” the request added.

