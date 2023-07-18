trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Debate over hydrogen tax credit guidance heats up

by Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk - 07/18/23 6:59 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk - 07/18/23 6:59 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Climate change hydrogen Inflation Reduction Act John Kerry oxygen tax credit Treasury Department Water

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  2. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  3. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  4. House approves pro-Israel resolution after outcry over Jayapal comments
  5. Jason Aldean defends ‘Try That in a Small Town’ as CMT pulls video
  6. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
  7. DeSantis says Trump ‘should have come out more forcefully’ on Jan. 6
  8. The Memo: Trump indictment steals headlines from GOP rivals 
  9. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  10. Game over at the Federal Trade Commission
  11. Pence: Judgment over Trump’s actions on Jan 6 should be left up to American ...
  12. GOP to put IRS Hunter Biden whistleblowers at center stage
  13. Milley: Ukraine counteroffensive ‘far from a failure’
  14. House Republicans eliminate funding to LGBTQ community centers after tense ...
  15. Jordan threatens FBI’s Wray with contempt of Congress
  16. Michigan AG charges 16 ‘fake electors’ in 2020 scheme
  17. The fight for dark skies
  18. Tuberville’s controversies stoke his popularity in Alabama
Load more