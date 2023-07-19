GOP ’24 hopefuls have little to say on climate change

Energy & Environment
2024 Republican candidates shrug off climate change plans
Unprecedented heat has gripped much of the U.S. this summer, but the 2024 Republican presidential field has little in the way of policy proposals on the issue.
While few candidates outright deny the existence of climate change, their energy prescriptions largely call for more development of fossil fuels, and none of the candidates told The Hill they would remain in the Paris climate agreement as president.
Three candidates — former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — confirmed to The Hill they’d leave the agreement.
Former President Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination, stands out from the rest of the Republican field on the issue for his active minimization of the threat of climate change.
As president, Trump withdrew from the Paris agreement, has misrepresented the pace of sea level rise and suggested without any scientific basis that climate change may end on its own.
How policy will affect the energy and environment sectors now and in the future:
John Kerry, U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, is ending his trip to China without any concrete commitments to reduce emissions.
Hawaii is under a state of emergency after Tropical Storm Calvin hit the Big Island overnight.
A majority of Americans believe that climate change will have a “significant negative effect” on the globe during their lifetime, according to a new poll.
The ‘very liberal’ doctor, the pro-GOP car dealer and the movement against offshore wind (Politico)
West Texas gas operators released tons of excess emissions during June heat wave (The Texas Tribune)
An investigation into a ‘staggering’ and ‘unconscionable’ energy costs scheme against Oklahomans (The Oklahoman)
How climate change is making us sick (Grist)
Global Warming is Bringing More Than Just Heat (The New York Times)
The Senate Appropriations Committee will mark up its energy and water funding bill, which funds the Energy Department.
- The Senate Environment & Public Works Committee will hold a hearing on the Water Resources Development Act of 2024.
The House Natural Resources Committee‘s Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold legislative hearings.
