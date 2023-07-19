GOP ’24 hopefuls have little to say on climate change

While few candidates outright deny the existence of climate change, their energy prescriptions largely call for more development of fossil fuels, and none of the candidates told The Hill they would remain in the Paris climate agreement as president.

Three candidates — former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — confirmed to The Hill they’d leave the agreement.

Former President Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination, stands out from the rest of the Republican field on the issue for his active minimization of the threat of climate change.

As president, Trump withdrew from the Paris agreement, has misrepresented the pace of sea level rise and suggested without any scientific basis that climate change may end on its own.

