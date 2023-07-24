Heat wave may spread nationwide this week

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Monday that excessive heat warnings are in place for the Great Basin, Southwest, Intermountain West, Great Plains and southern Florida, and projected further expansion in the days ahead.

“For much of July hot dangerous conditions have been the normal in parts of the West, Texas and Florida,” the NWS said. “These summer conditions will build and expand across the Eastern two-thirds of the country this week, starting in the north-central states and Plains.”

Most of the Plains and the Midwest are projected to reach temperatures in excess of 90 degrees by Tuesday, with the region possibly closing in on 100 degrees over the course of the week. The Northeast, meanwhile, is projected to see highs into the 90s.

