trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

White House unveils proposal to streamline environmental reviews

by Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk - 07/28/23 6:07 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk - 07/28/23 6:07 PM ET
{beacon}

If you believe this has been sent to you in error, please safely unsubscribe.

Tags Brenda Mallory Brenda Mallory National Environmental Policy Act permitting reform President Joe Biden White House Council on Environmental Quality

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  2. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  3. Biden offers first statement on Hunter’s 4-year-old daughter
  4. Judge in Hunter Biden case bans attorneys from calling clerk after bizarre ...
  5. McCarthy to talk to Republican who yelled expletives at Senate pages
  6. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  7. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  8. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  9. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  10. RFK Jr. says DHS denied request for Secret Service protection
  11. Trump appeals decision keeping hush money case in state court
  12. DEA chief grilled on Biden’s plans to deschedule marijuana
  13. Surprisingly strong economy shifts political calculations
  14. Former Trump official blasts DOJ for issuing ‘vindictive and petty’ new ...
  15. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  16. Does Ukraine have a second summer push up its sleeve?
  17. Democrats introduce bill to eliminate student loan interest for current ...
  18. Trump says it’s ‘unpleasant’ to discuss indictments with Melania
Load more