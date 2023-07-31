Biden heading West to tout climate funding

President Biden in August is set to visit three states blasted by record heat to tout his administration’s work on counteracting climate change.
The president is set to make stops in Arizona, Utah and New Mexico next week, highlight the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its impact on renewable energy manufacturing.
Biden will host a separate event commemorating the IRA’s passage at the White House on Aug. 16. The bill passed Congress last year solely with Democratic votes.
A number of Cabinet officials are also set to hit the road to promote the IRA and its effects in August, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who will tout its broadband investments in Wisconsin, while Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will visit Oregon.
Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and
White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi will visit Puerto Rico, while Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit California.
Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.
