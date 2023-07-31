Biden heading West to tout climate funding

The president is set to make stops in Arizona, Utah and New Mexico next week, highlight the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its impact on renewable energy manufacturing.

Biden will host a separate event commemorating the IRA’s passage at the White House on Aug. 16. The bill passed Congress last year solely with Democratic votes.

A number of Cabinet officials are also set to hit the road to promote the IRA and its effects in August, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who will tout its broadband investments in Wisconsin, while Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will visit Oregon.

Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi will visit Puerto Rico, while Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit California.

