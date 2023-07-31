trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden heading West to tout climate funding

by Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk - 07/31/23 5:19 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk - 07/31/23 5:19 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Ali Zaidi Arizona Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Deb Haaland Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Gina Raimondo Heat wave Hunter Biden Inflation Reduction Act Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Jennifer Granholm Merrick Garland New Mexico President Biden renewable energy manufacturing Southwet Tom Vilsack Utah White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. High school boys are trending conservative
  2. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  3. Democrat downplays Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer’s testimony
  4. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  5. Trump expects to be indicted on Jan. 6 charges ‘any day now’
  6. Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to halt his impeachment
  7. Harris: ‘Ridiculous’ to have to say slavery had no benefits
  8. McConnell’s health puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  9. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  10. First religious charter school in the US faces legal challenge
  11. Sununu says ‘crybaby’ Trump won’t concede after he loses GOP primary
  12. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  13. The risks and prospects of impeaching Joe Biden 
  14. The Supreme Court fooled us in 303 Creative — just look at the facts
  15. California neighborhood under quarantine due to invasive fly species
  16. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  17. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
  18. Former Russian president warns of nuclear response if Ukraine counteroffensive ...
Load more