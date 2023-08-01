White House tells agencies to weigh ecosystem impact

New draft guidance from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) says that when agencies make rules or take other actions, they should consider the move’s impacts on ecosystems — and specifically on the benefits that such ecosystems deliver to people.

“The environment benefits our lives every day: Timber provides the structure of buildings that underlie our economy. Pollinators help grow our food. Healthy forests reduce wildfire risk and improve air quality. Wetlands help to manage flood risks and provide habitat for fish and wildlife that support an outdoor recreation economy,” said a Tuesday blog post from Richard Revesz, administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, and Arati Prabhakar, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

“Because nature provides us with so many things without cost, these benefits…are not always fully captured in benefit-cost analysis,” they added.

If finalized, the draft guidance would encourage agencies to make sure their analyses are broad enough to include benefits provided by ecosystems and give them a monetary value or otherwise quantify them or describe them qualitatively in their analysis of an action’s potential impacts.