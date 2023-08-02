Lights out for incandescent bulbs

Enforcement of the ban will not target individual consumers but will instead apply to manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

The administration began enforcing the ban for manufacturers, importers and private labelers in January, while retailers and distributors were given a grace period to sell bulbs they already had on hand.

An Energy Department spokesperson confirmed this phase-in ended Monday July 31.

The new rule is projected to reduce carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next three decades, according to Energy Department estimates.

“The key thing about efficiency is that it needs to be done at a huge scale, and appliance standards are the best tool to drive efficiency at scale to make sure that all the products in a given marketplace include technological innovations that cut energy waste,” said Andrew deLaski, executive director of the Appliance Standards Awareness Project.

