trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Are permitting reform talks under threat?

by Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk - 08/03/23 6:18 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk - 08/03/23 6:18 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Fiscal Responsibility Act Garret Graves Garret Graves Kevin McCarthy National Environmental Policy Act permitting reform republicans White House Council on Environmental Quality

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Barr calls Trump indictment ‘tip of the iceberg’ in Jack Smith’s case
  2. 5 takeaways from Devon Archer’s interview with House Oversight
  3. Judge warns Trump against bribing or influencing witnesses
  4. Gravity of new Trump charges scrambles GOP politics
  5. What it was like inside the courtroom for Trump’s arraignment
  6. GOP releases Devon Archer transcript after lawmakers give conflicting accounts
  7. Putin’s Armageddon plan keeps working
  8. Trump says its a ‘sad day for America’ after arraignment: Live updates
  9. Manchin: Downgrade of America’s credit rating a ‘historic failure’ of ...
  10. Florida bans AP psych, pointing to lessons on gender, sexuality
  11. Barr warns Republicans about getting caught in Trump’s ‘carnage’
  12. DeSantis vows to ‘start slitting throats on day one’
  13. Ozempic, Mounjaro manufacturers sued over risk of stomach paralysis
  14. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  15. House Judiciary targets anti-hate speech organization in censorship probe
  16. UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
  17. Hurd ‘pissed’ about Trump arraignment: ‘We can do something about this’
  18. READ: Devon Archer interview transcript released by House Oversight panel
Load more