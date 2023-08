In a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Monday, only 27 percent of respondents said they know either a great deal or a good amount about the legislation, which Biden signed less than a year ago. Seventy-one percent said they had heard little or nothing about the law.

The law’s individual climate and renewable energy provisions fared little better on public knowledge. Only 22 percent were aware of its tax credits to purchase heat pumps, while only slightly more (24 percent) knew of its tax credits for solar panel and wind turbine manufacturing.

The poll also found that while 39 percent approved of the law overall, a majority specifically approve of its climate provisions, including 65 percent who support its solar panel installation tax credits and 54 percent who support the solar and wind manufacturing turbines.

