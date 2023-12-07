Radiation compensation dropped from defense bill

The amendment in question would reauthorize a bill that compensates Americans exposed to atomic testing and radiation from ore mining in Utah, Nevada and Arizona.

It would also extend it to people who were exposed as a result of the 1945 trinity test of the atomic bomb in New Mexico and those exposed in Missouri as a result of uranium production.

The amendment was passed by a Senate version of the bill ,but not the House’s version, and was ultimately dropped from the newly announced version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The latest version – a nearly $900 billion package — comes as a compromise between the two chambers.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), a proponent of the compensation measure, attempted to slow down the bill’s passage in light of its exclusion, though the Senate cleared a procedural hurdle.

Senators voted 82-15 on the motion to proceed with the NDAA.

