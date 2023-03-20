Officials, law enforcement brace for possible Trump charges

Washington is readying for the possibility of Donald Trump being indicted, which would be the first time in U.S. history a former president has been criminally charged.

Members of the GOP on Monday ramped up their rhetoric against the Manhattan district attorney‘s investigation into a hush-money payment shortly before the 2016 election, while Democrats defended the probe’s independence.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a top potential challenger to Trump for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination, accused the prosecutor of “weaponizing” his office, while several House Republicans demanded the DA, Alvin Bragg (D), testify before Congress.

In New York, workers stacked steel police barricades outside the Manhattan Criminal Court and the Manhattan district attorney’s office after Trump suggested that he’d be arrested on Tuesday. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has pushed back on calls for people to protest.

“President Trump announces he’s running for president and shazam! Now they are — we’re going to have some bookkeeping error from seven years ago,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a top ally of Trump, said in an interview Monday.

The Manhattan DA has been investigating a payment that Trump’s former lawyer made to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in October 2016 after she claimed she had an affair with Trump. Trump has denied having an affair and called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

