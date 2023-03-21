Trump’s legal team prepares for ‘all-out war’

Lawyers for Donald Trump are preparing for a fierce legal battle if the former president is indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office this week.

Trump faces a looming indictment by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg (D) in a probe investigating a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. The adult-film actress claims she had an affair with Trump, which he has denied.

“They can do what they want,” Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said of the possible indictment in an interview with Kimberly Guilfoyle on Monday. “At that point, this is an all-out war.”

“He’ll be there loud and proud, and there’s nobody that’s gonna make him cower,” Tacopina added.

The White House, meanwhile, has a simple strategy if Trump does get indicted: Get out of the way.

Aides and allies of the White House claim the strategy to keep mum is intentional because “the White House doesn’t have to do much here,” one Biden ally told The Hill’s Amie Parnes. “They need to acknowledge that it’s a serious legal matter and then leave it up to the courts,” the ally added.



The White House is also aware that Trump, as well as his team and supporters, will claim an indictment to be a “witch hunt” since Bragg is a Democrat.

Trump on his social media platform Truth Social over the weekend encouraged his supporters to take action if an indictment is indeed handed down, comments that stoked concerns about possible violence. Those remarks drew bipartisan pushback.

An official indictment has not yet been handed down, despite Trump’s prediction it would happen on Tuesday.

