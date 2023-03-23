TikTok hearing dominates Capitol Hill

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced intense questioning and found few, if any, allies in the room while testifying for several hours before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.

One lawmaker quipped partway through the hearing that the TikTok head was addressing “the most bipartisan committee in Congress” amid numerous testy exchanges with members of the panel from both parties.

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) called TikTok an “extension” of the Chinese Communist Party while Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) questioned whether the platform used content moderation tools to remove posts about the Chinese government’s treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group or the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Multiple members voiced support for legislation to ban the video-sharing app in the U.S., something the Biden administration has weighed. Chinese officials said before the hearing they would fiercely oppose any forced sale of the platform by its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

TikTok is currently banned from federal government-owned devices and government devices in some states.

Chew maintained during the hearing that the Chinese government doesn’t have access to TikTok users’ data via ByteDance and sought to tout efforts the company has taken to protect younger and vulnerable users.

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union and 15 other organizations sent a letter to Congress urging lawmakers not to place a nationwide ban on the platform, arguing it’d have “serious ramifications for free expression.”