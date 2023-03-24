Trump sparks pushback with ‘death and destruction’ post

Democrats on Friday condemned an online post from former President Trump that warned of “potential death and destruction” if he is indicted.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said Trump’s rhetoric is “dangerous, and if he keeps it up, he’s going to get someone killed.”

Jeffries suggested that Trump “has not learned his lesson” after the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a sentiment echoed by other Democrats.

“After January 6, we know exactly what he means, and the consequences. What more will it take for Republicans to stand up to him?” tweeted Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who led Trump’s first House impeachment.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) wrote, “Anyone heeding Trump’s ‘death and destruction’ call should consider the present living accommodations of hundreds who answered Trump’s previous call to violence.”

The pushback capped off a wait-and-see week for potential charges being filed against Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) office.

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States … with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

A grand jury in New York is hearing a case about hush money Trump’s then-lawyer paid to an adult film actress shortly before the 2016 election.

While the arrest Trump said he expected to occur Tuesday didn’t happen, an indictment in the near future remains possible.

Trump, who was impeached as president for incitement of insurrection before being later acquitted by the Senate, also recently called for people to protest and “take our nation back” in response to his possible arrest.

Earlier in the week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called for “calmness” and urged against “violence or harm.”