Three children, three adults dead in Nashville school shooting

Three children and three teachers were killed in a shooting at a private Nashville elementary school on Monday morning.
Police responded to a call of a shooting at The Covenant School just before 10:15 a.m. local time, where they located the shooter on the second floor. The suspect, a 28-year-old female, was eventually killed by police.
According to police, the shooter entered through a side door of the school and opened fire in the school with two assault-style weapons and a handgun.
President Biden addressed the shooting during an event at the White House on Monday afternoon, saying, “It’s sick. A family’s worst nightmare.”
“We have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart … ripping at the very soul of this nation,” Biden said.
This is the 129th mass shooting so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, and comes less than a year after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults.
In June, Biden signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most wide-ranging gun violence prevention bill passed by Congress in nearly 30 years, which included enhanced background checks for those under 21 and funding for state red flag laws, among other measures.
It comes just two weeks after Biden also announced an executive order that aims to boost the number of background checks done prior to a firearm sale.
The motive for the Nashville school shooting has yet to be established.
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said recently that his committee’s investigations into Hunter Biden and his business transactions are just “beginning.”
Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Iowa on Wednesday amid speculation that he could join former President Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.
Numerous residents in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area on Monday reported the smell of smoke, which experts say is likely related to a major wildfire in North Carolina.
🇮🇱 Netanyahu pausing judicial overhaul amid widespread protests, US condemnation
After unprecedented public, government and military opposition, an ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday agreed to pause a controversial judicial overhaul, one day after the prime minister ousted his defense minister Yoav Gallant.
Ben Gvir, member of the Otzma Yehudit party and Israel’s far-right minister of National Security, said talks would be paused until May, after warnings from the U.S. urging the Netanyahu to find a compromise with opposition lawmakers around the judicial reforms.
“We’ve been very clear privately with Israeli leaders, as well as publicly, with our concerns over developments in the last 48 hours,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday.
The judicial reforms, which would have included allowing the government to overrule Supreme Court decisions, as well as have greater control over appointing judges to the bench, have drawn unprecedented opposition from both within Israel and without.
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been participating in weeks of protests that paralyzed the country by grounding flights out of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, prompted commitments of refusals among some of Israel’s most elite military units and, on Monday, triggered a general strike among government workers.
Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) tweeted that he’s “in solidarity with all Israelis who are peacefully expressing their outrage. What [Netanyahu] is doing is alarming, appalling, and perilous for the relationship between our two countries. We stand for democracy.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted, “Israel deserves a fully democratic government that protects the rights of all and works to assure peace and dignity for Palestinians and Israelis alike.”
📱 How could a TikTok ban be enforced?
The bipartisan support to ban TikTok in the U.S is continues to grow, but carrying out an actual ban will likely be trickier than gaining the political power to enact it.
Any action the U.S. takes to try to block the video sharing app owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance will likely still have loopholes, The Hill’s Rebecca Klar reports.
New users who try to download the app may be blocked via their IP address or the app store. But for users who already have TikTok on their phone, it would be difficult to force them to stop using the app, experts say.
U.S. financial authorities are considering expanding the line of credit they extended to banks earlier this month to prevent the collapse of First Republic Bank, which had received a $30 billion bailout from a consortium of its own competitors, according to Bloomberg News.
The majority of Senate Democrats on Monday pressed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to maintain access to abortion care for service members and their dependents, warning that restricting such care could hurt national security.
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Monday called it “insane” for former President Trump to kick off his first official 2024 rally with a national anthem sung by incarcerated Jan. 6 rioters and footage featuring the insurrection.
“Political parties, imperfect as they are, remain vital to preserving democracy.” — Birgitta Ohlsson is the director of political parties at the National Democratic Institute (Read here)
“Will the White House dump Fed Chair Jerome Powell?” — Liz Peek is a former partner of major bracket Wall Street firm Wertheim & Company (Read here)
