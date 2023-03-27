Three children, three adults dead in Nashville school shooting

Three children and three teachers were killed in a shooting at a private Nashville elementary school on Monday morning.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at The Covenant School just before 10:15 a.m. local time, where they located the shooter on the second floor. The suspect, a 28-year-old female, was eventually killed by police.

According to police, the shooter entered through a side door of the school and opened fire in the school with two assault-style weapons and a handgun.

President Biden addressed the shooting during an event at the White House on Monday afternoon, saying, “It’s sick. A family’s worst nightmare.”

“We have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart … ripping at the very soul of this nation,” Biden said.

This is the 129th mass shooting so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, and comes less than a year after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults.

In June, Biden signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most wide-ranging gun violence prevention bill passed by Congress in nearly 30 years, which included enhanced background checks for those under 21 and funding for state red flag laws, among other measures.

It comes just two weeks after Biden also announced an executive order that aims to boost the number of background checks done prior to a firearm sale.

The motive for the Nashville school shooting has yet to be established.