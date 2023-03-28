Biden urges Congress to act after Nashville school shooting

President Biden again called on Congress to act on gun policy Tuesday in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a school in Nashville, saying a “majority of the American people want an assault weapons ban.”

Authorities have released surveillance footage of the shooter entering The Covenant School while brandishing a rifle and body camera footage showing officers confronting the suspect.

Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a former student at the school, and are working through a potential motive. Police said Hale had been under the care of a doctor for an “emotional disorder.”

Police Chief John Drake told NBC News that investigators believe Hale had “some resentment for having to go to that school.” Police said Hale, who identified as transgender, left behind a “manifesto” though said it did not appear any individual was specifically targeted.

The small private Christian school has around 200 students and was founded in 2001, according to its website.

Police said Hale had two “assault-style” weapons and a pistol when shooting through the school’s front door. They found more firearms at the suspect’s home and said Hale legally purchased seven guns from five stores.

Three 9-year-olds were killed in the shooting along with the school head, a custodian and a substitute teacher.

Biden has previously urged the reinstatement of the assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004 and was not included in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that the president signed last June.

Biden issued an executive order earlier this month aiming to increase compliance with existing background check laws, increase the effective use of “red flag” laws and more. He said Tuesday, “I have gone the full extent of my executive authority,” calling on Congress to pass further legislation.

Discussing tougher gun laws without naming specific proposals at a closed-door Democratic Caucus meeting Tuesday, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) “suggested Democrats should launch a discharge petition, which would force the reforms to the floor with the support of a simple House majority,” The Hill’s Mike Lillis reported.

“Given the Republicans’ slim House majority, Democrats would need the support of only five GOP lawmakers on their discharge petition to force bills to the floor,” Mike explained.