NY grand jury case to resume in April

The Manhattan grand jury weighing the hush money case involving former President Trump is not set to consider the case again until the end of April, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday.

Trump had said he expected to be arrested last week regarding the investigation, though there’s no indication charges have been filed.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) could still change the schedule, but for now, the jury is set to hear a different case next week before heading on a pre-scheduled two-week break.

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker appeared before the jury a second time on Monday. Last week, the jury heard from attorney Robert Costello, who sought to discredit Michael Cohen.

Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and longtime personal fixer, made the hush money payment shortly before the 2016 election to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleged she had an affair with Trump.

Trump has denied an affair and any wrongdoing related to the payment.

Cohen previously pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations related to the payment, among other charges. He testified before the grand jury on March 13.

