House passes GOP energy bill

The House passed a major Republican priority on Thursday, with four Democrats joining almost all Republicans in advancing the GOP’s energy package.

While the bill doesn’t stand to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate, “it serves as a starting point for Republicans as they seek to negotiate with Democrats on finding a way to speed up the approval process for energy projects,” The Hill’s Rachel Frazin and Mychael Schnell report.

A number of Democrats have trashed the bill, dubbed the Lower Energy Costs Act, as it passed the House in a 225-204 vote Thursday.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.), the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, called it “performative permitting reform” and declared it “is not a bipartisan solution, not even a starting point for one.”

Along with speeding up the approval process, the bill contains provisions to increase fossil fuel production, repeal climate-related programs that were included in the Inflation Reduction Act, and more.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), who sponsored the bill, said it’s focused on helping families “who’ve been saying for the last two years, is anybody in Washington looking out for the families who are living paycheck-to-paycheck, who cannot make ends meet, who are sick and tired of runaway inflation and higher costs?”

“And the answer is yes, House Republicans are here with an answer to this problem,” Scalise said.