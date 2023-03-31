Bragg pushes back on GOP inquiry

The Manhattan district attorney, who has brought charges against former President Trump, is warning Congress against interfering with the legal proceedings.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg‘s (D) office, which announced unprecedented charges against Trump on Thursday, is calling the House GOP congressional oversight effort a “dangerous usurpation.”

The indictment against Trump is currently under seal, meaning we don’t yet know the exact charges, while Trump is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in New York. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Leslie Dubeck, general counsel for Bragg’s office, responded to GOP committee chairmen after they alleged last week that the investigation into hush money payments to an adult-film star during the 2016 campaign was politically motivated and demanded to see documents related to the probe.

“What neither Mr. Trump nor Congress may do is interfere with the ordinary course of proceedings in New York State,” Dubeck wrote to the chairs of the GOP-led House panels.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) first wrote to Bragg demanding testimony and documents on March 20.

Dubeck said in reference to a second letter from the chairmen, “We did not engage in a point-by-point rebuttal of your letter because our Office is legally constrained in how it publicly discusses pending criminal proceedings[.] … That secrecy is critical to protecting the privacy of the target of any criminal investigation as well as the integrity of the independent grand jury’s proceedings.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Thursday after news of the indictment broke, “The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.”

The charges are expected to dominate the political conversation through the weekend.

