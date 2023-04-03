Trump arrives in Big Apple to face charges

Former President Trump left Florida on Monday afternoon and arrived in New York City ahead of his Tuesday arraignment in Manhattan.

Trump plans to return to Florida after the hearing, where his charges will be read, and is scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday night.

The Manhattan grand jury that voted to indict the former president was weighing a case involving hush money Trump’s former lawyer paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election surrounding her claim that she and Trump had an affair, which Trump has denied. Trump has also denied any wrongdoing related to that payment.

Trump’s lawyers don’t want cameras in the courtroom Tuesday, arguing it would raise security concerns and create a “circus-like atmosphere.” News outlets had wall-to-wall coverage of the former president’s motorcade and travel from Florida to New York on Monday ahead of his appearance.

New York bars cameras from courtrooms, but a number of media outlets are asking the presiding judge in the case to allow them, citing the historic nature of the arraignment of a former president.

The arraignment is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET Tuesday.

More coverage from The Hill:

