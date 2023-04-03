Trump arrives in Big Apple to face charges

Trump arrives in New York ahead of historic arraignment
Former President Trump left Florida on Monday afternoon and arrived in New York City ahead of his Tuesday arraignment in Manhattan.
Trump plans to return to Florida after the hearing, where his charges will be read, and is scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday night.
The Manhattan grand jury that voted to indict the former president was weighing a case involving hush money Trump’s former lawyer paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election surrounding her claim that she and Trump had an affair, which Trump has denied. Trump has also denied any wrongdoing related to that payment.
Trump’s lawyers don’t want cameras in the courtroom Tuesday, arguing it would raise security concerns and create a “circus-like atmosphere.” News outlets had wall-to-wall coverage of the former president’s motorcade and travel from Florida to New York on Monday ahead of his appearance.
New York bars cameras from courtrooms, but a number of media outlets are asking the presiding judge in the case to allow them, citing the historic nature of the arraignment of a former president.
The arraignment is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET Tuesday.
More coverage from The Hill:
Welcome to Evening Report! I’m Amee LaTour, catching you up from the afternoon and what’s coming tomorrow. Not on the list? Subscribe here.
|
A look at the presiding judge, lead counsel in Trump case
We’ve heard a lot about Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, but there are several other key players in the Manhattan case, including the presiding judge and Trump’s lead counsel.
The Hill’s Brett Samuels provides background on presiding Judge Juan Merchan, who’s presided over felony criminal trials as an acting justice on the New York Supreme Court since 2009.
Merchan oversaw the criminal tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization, which resulted in the company being convicted on 17 counts and fined $1.6 million. Read more from Brett here.
Former federal prosecutor Todd Blanche is joining Trump’s legal team. Blanche “has experience both investigating and defending cases involving a range of white collar crimes,” The Hill’s Stephen Neukam wrote, “including bank fraud, wire fraud and campaign finance violations.”
Read more on that here
New York City Mayor warns against violence
Ahead of the former president’s arraignment, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) warned potential protesters against unlawful activity, saying “we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind.”
He commented on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) saying over the weekend that she’ll participate in a protest on Tuesday with the New York Young Republican Club. “People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech … she stated she’s coming to town,” Adams said. “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.”
Greene tweeted that Adams was “trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system[.]”
Greene previously said she rejects “anyone who dresses in MAGA [Make America Great Again] but incites violence or commits violence while pretending to be one of us.” The congresswoman initially spoke against protesting Trump’s indictment but told Semafor she changed her mind.
|
Hutchinson not worried about crowded GOP field
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who made his GOP presidential bid official over the weekend, isn’t worried about a crowded primary helping former President Trump‘s prospects next year.
Hutchinson told The Hill he thinks it’s “totally different from 2016,” saying, “One, we’re not going to have as many candidates in the field as 2016. Secondly, Donald Trump is a known quantity today.”
Hutchinson also said Trump’s campaign “got a bump” from the charges brought against the former president, adding, “This is very early in the season, and you’ll just have to see whether that short-term benefit goes long-term.”
Read more from The Hill’s Julia Manchester here
|
The opioid crisis, the pandemic and mental health. Sign up for Overnight Health Care, The Hill’s daily newsletter on health policy and trends. Click here to sign up
Pro-DeSantis PAC said to have raised $30 million
The Never Back Down PAC, which is encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to run for president, has raised $30 million since launching last month, according to a person familiar with the group’s efforts.
GOP grapples with low Gen Z support
The Hill’s Julia Manchester digs into Republicans’ efforts to address their weakness among Generation Z voters. From the story: “We don’t need to sacrifice our conservative values to cater to this demographic,” said Karoline Leavitt, a Gen Z Republican who ran for a House seat in New Hampshire last year. “What we need to do is hone in on our messaging and be better messengers of these values and beliefs.”
“Artificial intelligence must be regulated. But by whom?” — Thomas P. Vartanian, author of “The Unhackable Internet: How Rebuilding Cyberspace Can Create Real Security and Prevent Financial Collapse” and executive director of the Financial Technology & Cybersecurity Center. (Read here)
“Israel has become a defining issue for Biden’s political legacy” — Douglas E. Schoen, a political consultant who served as an adviser to President Clinton and to Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign, and author of “The End of Democracy? Russia and China on the Rise and America in Retreat.” (Read here)
582 days until the presidential election.
Tuesday: The White House hosts an Energy Communities Summit as part of the “Investing in America” tour.
2:15 p.m.: Former President Trump is scheduled to be arraigned in Manhattan.
8:15 p.m.: Trump is scheduled to speak from Mar-a-Lago.
|
There a story you think should be getting more attention? Something people should be talking about? Drop me a line: alatour@thehill.com