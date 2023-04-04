Trump’s NY legal battle begins

Former President Trump surrendered to authorities and was arraigned in Manhattan Tuesday, marking the beginning of what could be a drawn-out legal process involving motions and rulings on those motions before a trial. The next in-person hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 charges. Trump’s attorney has said he’ll try to get the charges thrown out.

The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld and Rebecca Beitsch wrote, “The highly anticipated indictment, now unsealed, includes charges of falsifying business records and other counts in connection with a hush payment that Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.”

Hush money payments aren’t illegal, but the manner in which they were recorded could be.

You can read the grand jury’s indictment here.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) said in a statement after the arraignment, “Manhattan is home to the country’s most significant business market. We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct.”

Trump gave no comments to reporters either before or after the arraignment. He is set to give remarks at 8:15 p.m. ET from his residence in Mar-a-Lago.

Before the arraignment, Trump posted on Truth Social, “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

More coverage from The Hill: