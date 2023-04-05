How GOP leaders are responding to Trump’s arrest

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been quiet on former President Trump‘s arraignment and indictment, while the second-ranking Senate Republican, Whip John Thune (S.D.), said the indictment appeared to be politically motivated.

“I understand that this is the beginning of a legal process, not the end of one, but after an initial review of the details, this indictment looks like a political agenda run amok,” Thune told South Dakota Public Broadcasting.



Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist who has advised McConnell’s past campaigns, said the GOP leader has “sort of not mentioned Trump at all since December of 2020. He’s pretty much taken a I’m-going-to-ignore-this-guy approach.”

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton has more from Jennings and others on McConnell’s silence here.

Trump has claimed the charges in the hush money case are politically motivated and has criticized both Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) and presiding Judge Juan Merchan.

Trump said in a speech after his arraignment Tuesday, “I never thought anything like this could happen in America. … The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

Over in the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday that “Bragg’s weaponization of the federal justice process will be held accountable by Congress.”

