Democrats want action on Thomas allegations

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the panel will take action regarding a ProPublica report stating that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury trips from a Republican donor without reporting them on his financial disclosures.

Durbin didn’t specify what kind of action the committee would take but said the report “demonstrates, yet again, that Supreme Court Justices must be held to an enforceable code of conduct,” adding “the Senate Judiciary Committee will act.”



The ProPublica report said of Thomas’s trips on Harlan Crow‘s jet and yacht, “His [Thomas’s] failure to report the flights appears to violate a law passed after Watergate that requires justices, judges, members of Congress and federal officials to disclose most gifts, two ethics law experts said. He also should have disclosed his trips on the yacht, these experts said.”

Crow said in a statement, “The hospitality we have extended to the Thomas’s over the years is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends.”

Crow also said he and his wife “have never asked about a pending or lower court case, and Justice Thomas has never discussed one, and we have never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue.”

Thomas hasn’t commented on the allegations, which Democrats have latched onto amid broader calls for greater oversight of justices.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called for Thomas’s impeachment, while Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) called for action from the Judicial Conference of the United States, the policymaking body for federal courts.

