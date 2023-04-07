Harris meets with expelled TN lawmakers

Vice President Kamala Harris (D) is meeting with state Reps. Justin Jones (D) and Justin Pearson (D), two Tennessee lawmakers who were expelled from the legislature after participating in a recent protest on the Tennessee House floor.

Gun violence was the topic of the protest, which followed the recent school shooting in Nashville, Tenn.

The Hill’s Brett Samuels wrote, “The vice president will use the meeting to elevate the White House’s broader push for tougher gun laws, including a ban on assault weapons.”

President Biden, former President Obama, and the Congressional Black Caucus are among those who have criticized the expulsion.

“The expulsion of Jones and Pearson, both of whom are Black, has fueled a nationwide debate in recent days over gun violence, race and the freedom to protest,” Samuels wrote.

Tennessee House Republican Caucus chairman Jeremy Faison said the expelled lawmakers were “getting the people incited and worked up into a frenzy.”



State Rep. Gloria Johnson (D) also participated in the protest. Her expulsion vote fell barely short. She was stripped of her committee assignments, as were Jones and Pearson before being expelled.

Jones noted that Johnson is white and said, “What we saw in Tennessee yesterday was an attack on democracy and very overt racism[.]”

Johnson agreed. State House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) said claims of racism related to the expulsion present a “false narrative” and that Johnson wasn’t as “active a participant.”