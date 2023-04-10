DOJ seeks to pause abortion medication ruling

Justice Department seeks to pause abortion medication ruling
The Justice Department is asking an appeals court to pause a ruling rescinding the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of one of two drugs used in medication abortions.
Last Friday, a federal judge in Texas ruled the FDA rushed its approval of mifepristone more than 20 years ago, shutting down distribution of the drug effective the end of this week. The Biden administration is seeking to extend the window “to enable the government to seek relief in the Supreme Court if necessary.”
The Justice Department said in its court filing, “Rather than preserving the status quo, as preliminary relief is meant to do, the district court upended decades of reliance by blocking FDA’s approval of mifepristone and depriving patients of access to this safe and effective treatment, based on the court’s own misguided assessment of the drug’s safety.”
At almost the same time as the Texas ruling, a federal judge in Washington state issued a ruling blocking the FDA from “altering the status quo and rights as it relates to the availability of Mifepristone” in 17 states along with Washington, D.C.
“The dueling decisions increase the likelihood the dispute ultimately reaches the Supreme Court one way or another, with far-reaching implications for access to abortion nationwide as well as the authority of the entire FDA,” The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld wrote.
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Monday said the FDA should ignore the Texas ruling, saying, “90 percent of America is somewhere in the middle. And I think that that 90 percent would be okay with listening to the FDA rather than a judge who used an old law that was determined unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.”
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), on the other hand, said, “If the administration wants to not live up to this ruling, then we’re going to have a problem … it may come to a point where House Republicans on the appropriation side have to defund FDA programs that don’t make sense.”
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) subpoenaed FBI Director Christopher Wray regarding a withdrawn memo looking at ways to gain information on white supremacists’ interaction with Catholic churches.
The Hill’s Max Greenwood compiled a list of congressional endorsements of GOP presidential primary contenders, including 40 House Republicans and six senators who have backed former President Trump as the field continues to take shape.
The Washington state Senate passed a bill that would ban the “manufacture, importation, distribution, sale, or offer for sale of any assault weapon,” with some exceptions.
Gov. Beshear responds to Louisville shooting
A shooter at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., killed at least four people and was also killed Monday. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) gave an emotional press conference, saying that his close friends were among the victims.
Beshear urged people to seek help if needed.
“And everybody who needs it, don’t be afraid to get some help. Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies,” he said.
President Biden reiterated a call for gun reform, saying, “It’s long past time that we require safe storage of firearms. Require background checks for all gun sales. Eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. We can and must do these things now.”
2024 primary: Biden likely in, Newsom likely out
President Biden once again said he plans to run for president without officially announcing a bid, telling NBC’s Al Roker, “I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.”
On a related note, The Hill’s Sharon Udasin looked at the possibility of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) launching a White House bid. Experts say a 2024 bid is unlikely if Biden runs but that a future Newsom bid is likely.
“If and when Newsom runs, [University of California, Berkeley political science professor Eric] Schickler said a big ‘wildcard’ will be Vice President Harris, who has her own base of support and would be seen as Biden’s logical successor,” Udasin wrote. “That could make the two Californians friendly rivals in a future contest.”
Trump team appeals Pence testimony ruling in Jan. 6 probe
Former President Trump‘s legal team is appealing a ruling requiring limited testimony from former Vice President Mike Pence in the Justice Department‘s Jan. 6 investigation.
Trump’s team is arguing on executive privilege grounds. The team made a similar argument regarding testimony from former chief of staff Mark Meadows and others, which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected.
Sen. Casey seeking reelection in Pennsylvania
Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) will seek reelection to his battleground seat next year. “Pennsylvania is one of the most competitive states in the country, and our race will be one of the most expensive and competitive in 2024,” he said.
FBI Denver office warns against using public phone charging stations
The FBI Denver office tweeted, “Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices,” a similar warning as that found on the Federal Communications Commission website.
Why some progressives oppose a TikTok ban
The Hill’s Mychael Schnell looks at why some progressive members of Congress are opposing a TikTok ban:
“The anti-TikTok ban crowd — while recognizing that the app poses concerns — has advocated for a broader conversation about data privacy and social media, arguing that zeroing in on TikTok would not alleviate the issues at hand. Members have also pointed to free speech concerns and the practical and political positives that come with the platform.”
“How Trump and abortion became losing issues for the GOP” — Douglas E. Schoen, a political consultant who served as an advisor to President Clinton and to Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign. (Read here)
“Supreme Court justices are allowed to have friends” — Scott Douglas Gerber, law professor at Ohio Northern University and author of “First Principles: The Jurisprudence of Clarence Thomas.” (Read here)
575 days until the presidential election.
Congress remains in recess until April 17.
2:00 p.m.: The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries holds a legislative field hearing on the WATER for California Act and the FISH Act.”
