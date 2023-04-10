DOJ seeks to pause abortion medication ruling

The Justice Department is asking an appeals court to pause a ruling rescinding the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of one of two drugs used in medication abortions.

Last Friday, a federal judge in Texas ruled the FDA rushed its approval of mifepristone more than 20 years ago, shutting down distribution of the drug effective the end of this week. The Biden administration is seeking to extend the window “to enable the government to seek relief in the Supreme Court if necessary.”

The Justice Department said in its court filing, “Rather than preserving the status quo, as preliminary relief is meant to do, the district court upended decades of reliance by blocking FDA’s approval of mifepristone and depriving patients of access to this safe and effective treatment, based on the court’s own misguided assessment of the drug’s safety.”

At almost the same time as the Texas ruling, a federal judge in Washington state issued a ruling blocking the FDA from “altering the status quo and rights as it relates to the availability of Mifepristone” in 17 states along with Washington, D.C.

“The dueling decisions increase the likelihood the dispute ultimately reaches the Supreme Court one way or another, with far-reaching implications for access to abortion nationwide as well as the authority of the entire FDA,” The Hill’s Zach Schonfeld wrote.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Monday said the FDA should ignore the Texas ruling, saying, “90 percent of America is somewhere in the middle. And I think that that 90 percent would be okay with listening to the FDA rather than a judge who used an old law that was determined unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.”

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), on the other hand, said, “If the administration wants to not live up to this ruling, then we’re going to have a problem … it may come to a point where House Republicans on the appropriation side have to defund FDA programs that don’t make sense.”

