Senators call for probe of Tennessee lawmakers’ expulsion

Five Senate Democrats are asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a Justice Department investigation into the expulsion of two representatives from the Tennessee House.

Sens. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), Raphael Warnock (Ga.), Chris Murphy (Conn.), Alex Padilla (Calif.) and Brian Schatz (Hawaii) said in a letter that the recent shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville “shattered hearts across our country and galvanized Americans—particularly young Americans in Tennessee—to peacefully demand their legislators act.”

State Reps. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis), Justin Jones (D-Nashville) and Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) participated in a gun violence protest on the Tennessee House floor on March 30. Last week, the conference voted to expel Pearson and Jones, but not Johnson, for disorderly behavior.

Pearson and Jones are Black, while Johnson is white. Senate Democrats argued race was part of the decision to expel the two Black lawmakers, while state House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) said their levels of involvement in the demonstration were different.

The senators’ letter to Garland ripped the move, stating, “We cannot allow states to cite minor procedural violations as pretextual excuses to remove democratically-elected representatives, especially when these expulsions may have been at least partially on the basis of race. Allowing such behavior sets a dangerous—and undemocratic—precedent.”

Jones has since been appointed to the seat he was expelled from by the Nashville Metropolitan Council, while Pearson was sent back to his seat by the Shelby County Commission on Wednesday. They’re serving on an interim basis until a special election is held, and they both plan to run.