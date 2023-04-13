US presses for answers after arrest in documents leak

On Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department arrested United States Air Force National Guard employee Jack Teixeira “in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information.”

Teixeira reportedly oversaw the Discord group Thug Shaker Central, where leaked classified documents with intelligence on the Ukraine war and more first appeared. The documents eventually ended up on other social media platforms.

The FBI said it was “continuing to conduct authorized law enforcement activity at the residence.”

Thursday’s developments follow “a week of speculation on the identity and motivation of the leaker, prompting the Pentagon to cull distribution lists for its intelligence reports as the FBI sought to identify the leaker,” The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch wrote.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Thursday, “We do have stringent guidelines in place for safeguarding classified and sensitive information. This was a deliberate, criminal act, a violation of those guidelines.”

Ryder said the Pentagon is continuing to review and update distribution lists. “We’re always gonna learn from every situation.”

How Teixeira, the 21-year-old Air Guard member based in Massachusetts, allegedly had access to the documents is unknown at this time.

