House, Senate leaders return to debt limit debate

Fresh off a two-week congressional recess, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) previewed the next step in the debt limit debate Monday at the New York Stock Exchange, saying a vote to raise the ceiling will take place in “the coming weeks.”

McCarthy said the bill will include a proposal to return discretionary funding to 2022 levels “and then limit the growth of spending over the next 10 years to 1 percent of annual growth.” McCarthy said the bill won’t touch Social Security or Medicare.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized the proposal to extend the debt ceiling for one year and called on the Speaker to produce a concrete plan, reiterating Democrats’ argument that spending cuts should be discussed during budget negotiations, not as part of raising the debt limit.

“If Speaker McCarthy doesn’t change his course, he could well take this country to default,” Schumer said.

McCarthy, for his part, blamed President Biden for the threat of default, while Schumer said he and the president would negotiate when McCarthy presents a plan.

The anticipated deadline for raising the limit to avoid a default is sometime this summer.

“The debt limit was last raised by Congress in late 2021, but not without a months-long game of chicken that ensnared both sides of the Senate until not long before the deadline,” The Hill’s Aris Folley pointed out.

The cap currently sits around $31.4 trillion.