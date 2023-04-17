trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Evening Report

House, Senate leaders return to debt limit debate

by Amee LaTour - 04/17/23 4:35 PM ET
by Amee LaTour - 04/17/23 4:35 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Chuck Schumer Chuck Schumer congress debt ceiling John Fetterman Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Mitch McConnell Senate

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Evening Report News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  2. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  3. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  4. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  5. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  6. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  7. DeSantis floats building prison on land next to Disney World
  8. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  9. George Santos announces reelection bid
  10. Schumer pans McCarthy’s one-year debt-ceiling extension as ‘terrible ...
  11. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  12. McCarthy slams Biden, makes case for GOP moving on debt ceiling ‘in the ...
  13. US arrests two in connection with ‘secret’ Chinese police station in NY
  14. Democratic senators favor forcing House vote on debt limit increase 
  15. Kari Lake holds wide lead in hypothetical Arizona Senate GOP primary: poll
  16. Shooting of Black teen who went to wrong house investigated
  17. Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at Lindsey Graham by posting edited photo of ...
  18. Schumer will move to replace Feinstein on Judiciary panel this week 
Load more

Video

See all Video