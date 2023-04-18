trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Evening Report

Fox settles for $787M; DOJ charges Russian nationals

by Amee LaTour - 04/18/23 4:44 PM ET
by Amee LaTour - 04/18/23 4:44 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags 2020 election Alejandro Mayorkas dominion Dominion lawsuit fox Fox News Gary Gensler Roger Marshall

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Evening Report News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News and Dominion reach last-minute $787 million settlement
  2. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  3. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  4. McConnell defends Supreme Court after Clarence Thomas revelations
  5. Trump knocks DeSantis over Disney feud
  6. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  7. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  8. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  9. Supreme Court weighs religious accommodation for Christian postal worker
  10. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  11. Republicans rip SEC chief for crypto lawsuits, climate rules
  12. DeSantis under pressure to dispel GOP concerns over 2024
  13. Biden dings McCarthy for Wall Street speech: ‘What are MAGA Republicans in ...
  14. Trump posts on Instagram for the first time since Jan. 6 fallout
  15. Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘a born loser’
  16. McCarthy tries to wrangle Republicans on unfinished debt limit bill
  17. New COVID vaccine guidance explained: Are you due for a shot?
  18. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
Load more

Video

See all Video