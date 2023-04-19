trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Evening Report

Republicans release bill to raise US borrowing cap for up to 1 year

by Amee LaTour - 04/19/23 5:06 PM ET
by Amee LaTour - 04/19/23 5:06 PM ET

{beacon}

If you believe this has been sent to you in error, please safely unsubscribe.

Tags debt ceiling showdown Debt limit Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Evening Report News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. Judge denies Bragg’s bid to block House GOP’s subpoena of Mark Pomerantz in ...
  3. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  4. Van Jones advises DeSantis to go after Trump’s looks, family
  5. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  6. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
  7. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  8. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  9. Senators spar as IRS mulls major shifts to tax-filing
  10. Biggest winners and losers in the blockbuster Fox-Dominion settlement 
  11. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  12. House votes to block DC police accountability bill
  13. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  14. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  15. Don Lemon spars with 2024 GOP presidential contender over the Civil War
  16. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on UFOs
  17. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  18. Biden approval rating nears lowest level of presidency: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video