Republicans release bill to raise US borrowing cap for up to 1 year

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday unveiled a debt limit bill from Republicans, proposing to either raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or until the end of March 2024, whichever comes first.

The bill — dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act — also includes provisions rolling back Inflation Reduction Act measures. McCarthy said the bill would save $4.5 trillion for taxpayers.

The Speaker said Monday on Wall Street that the House would soon vote on a bill to lift the debt ceiling, return discretionary funding to 2022 levels “and then limit the growth of spending over the next 10 years to 1 percent of annual growth.”

President Biden has pressed the GOP to release a budget plan after releasing his own plan last month.

The president traveled to Maryland on Wednesday to tout his proposal at the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 77 Training Center.

The Hill’s Emily Brooks and Aris Folley wrote that the GOP debt limit bill “is intended to bring President Biden to the negotiating table” and that a long-term budget plan from Republicans “is not expected any time soon.”