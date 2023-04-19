Republicans release bill to raise US borrowing cap for up to 1 year

Key moments from Wednesday’s congressional hearings:
Sir Elton John testified remotely during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee‘s hearing on the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). The plan was authorized 20 years ago.
Among his comments, the British singer said, “By extending PEPFAR for another five years and fully funding it, together, we can continue the march toward ending AIDS for everyone everywhere and leave no one behind.”
___
In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, several Democratic senators along with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) criticized the Department of Defense for not sharing intelligence with the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating Russian war crimes.
Congress passed a law last year allowing the government to share Ukraine war intelligence with the ICC. “The U.S. is not a party to the court due to concerns related to Americans being prosecuted for war crimes,” The Hill’s Nick Robertson wrote.
___
And in a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, where Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced familiar harsh criticisms from Republicans about the border situation, the topic of focus eventually turned to civility.
After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) lost speaking privileges for calling Mayorkas a liar, Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.) said there’s a “need to dial the rhetoric down in the country and apparently in the committee.”
