Biden preps 2024 announcement

A source close to the Biden administration said the president may make a 2024 announcement next week, The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Brett Samuels report.

Fresh off last week’s Ireland trip, President Biden told reporters he’d make an announcement about 2024 “relatively soon,” noting again that he’s been planning to seek reelection.

Next Tuesday marks four years since Biden announced his 2020 campaign. “That date would align with Biden’s reputation as a creature of habit who leans into traditions,” Gangitano and Samuels wrote.

Along with the Ireland trip, Biden recently addressed the Canadian Parliament, hosted foreign leaders at the White House and has been traveling to several states as part of the administration’s “Investing in America” tour, touting results of legislation passed during his first two years.

Why the wait? Biden’s allies “argue that a formal announcement triggers fundraising reporting requirements and could distract from Biden’s ability to show he’s putting the American people’s needs first at a particularly critical juncture,” Gangitano and Samuels report.

One of the particularly critical issues on the agenda: addressing the debt ceiling and avoiding default.

Comments from both sides of the aisle throughout the week, along with the debt limit bill House Republicans released Wednesday, show much work remains to be done on that front.