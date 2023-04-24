trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Evening Report

Carlson, Lemon exits shake up cable landscape

by Lauren Sforza - 04/24/23 5:04 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/24/23 5:04 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Cable News network Clarence Thomas CNN Don Lemon Don Lemon Donald Trump Jr. Fox News Joe Biden Megyn Kelly Ron Wyden Susan Rice Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Evening Report News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson’s exit deals blow to Fox News 
  2. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  3. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  4. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  5. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  6. Trump Jr. slams Fox News over Carlson exit: This ‘changes things ...
  7. Hunter Biden demands ethics probe into Marjorie Taylor Greene
  8. Robert Reich urges secretaries of state to refuse to put Trump’s name on 2024 ...
  9. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
  10. Don Lemon 'stunned' after ousting at CNN
  11. Tucker Carlson’s Fox News ouster dismays GOP
  12. GOP senator criticizes Fox News interviews with Trump 
  13. ‘The View’ audience breaks out in cheers after hearing Tucker Carlson ...
  14. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  15. Glenn Beck says Carlson’s exit ‘a suicidal move for Fox’
  16. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  17. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  18. Huckabee Sanders selling ‘Real Women of Politics’ koozies amid Bud Light ...
Load more

Video

See all Video