Carlson, Lemon exits shake up cable landscape

The cable news industry is reeling in the wake of departures by Fox News host Tucker Carlson and CNN anchor Don Lemon on Monday from their respective news organizations.

Fox News and Carlson parted ways in a decision that was “mutually agreed” upon by the network and Fox’s former top-rated prime-time host, according to the network.

Carlson, whose show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged 3 million viewers each night, concluded what would be his last show on the network on Friday evening, telling his viewers, “We’ll be back on Monday.”

Reaction on the right: Carlson’s departure has sparked outcry among Republicans and conservative critics.

Donald Trump Jr. slammed the network for the decision, explaining on “The Charlie Kirk Show” that Carlson’s departure “changes everything.”

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly called it a “terrible move” for Fox.

Shares of Fox Corporation dropped Monday afternoon after the news broke.

The Hill’s Dominick Mastrangelo writes here about how the move deals a blow to Fox.

Separately: Lemon announced Monday that he was fired from CNN, where he co-anchored “CNN This Morning” with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow. Lemon said in a statement posted to Twitter that he was “stunned.”

The former anchor has faced a tumultuous period at the network, especially after his past remarks about GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley and women’s ages prompted outcry and a temporary suspension from his show.

Haley celebrated the news of his firing on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Former President Trump also posted his excitement about the news, calling Lemon the “dumbest man on television” in a social media post.