Biden revs up 2024 bid bashing GOP

PRESIDENT BIDEN wasted no time taking aim at House Republicans’ proposed spending cuts while touting his own economic agenda in front of union workers Tuesday, hours after formally announcing his reelection bid.

The president, speaking at the Washington Hilton after releasing a video earlier in the day making his bid official, accused the GOP of pushing “[the] same old trickle down” economic proposals “dressed up in MAGA clothing.”

“Only worse because this time they’re saying if they don’t get their way, if Biden doesn’t agree with them and agree with all the cuts… they’re going to let the country default on its debt,” Biden told gathered supporters.

The White House on Tuesday called a GOP proposal in the House to pair a debt limit increase with government spending cuts as a “reckless” move, vowing Biden would veto the proposal if it made it to his desk.

The proposal would also cap funding for the government at 2022 fiscal levels and would limit spending growth to 1 percent annually for the next 10 years.

Biden used his speech Tuesday to promote legislation enacted during his tenure, touting both the Inflation Reduction Act and the infrastructure law.

“Our economic plan is working, we now have to finish the job and there’s more to do,” the president said, echoing a theme for his 2024 campaign.

