Biden revs up 2024 bid bashing GOP

FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP raised the question of why he should participate in the 2024 GOP primary debates, suggesting he should not have to answer questions from “Trump and MAGA hating anchors.”
“I see that everybody is talking about the Republican Debates, but nobody got my approval, or the approval of the Trump Campaign, before announcing them,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.
“When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the ‘questions,’ why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?” he added.
The debates scheduled so far: The first GOP debate is set to be held in August in Milwaukee, while the second debate is scheduled to be held in the the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.
Trump took issue with the latter setting because The Washington Post’s publisher, Fred Ryan, is chairman of the library’s board of trustees.
The second debate date has not been announced yet.
Trump has a history of threatening not to participate in debates, including when he claimed during the 2016 election cycle that then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly would not treat him fairly.
He also raised the idea of boycotting debates against Biden in the lead-up to the 2020 election over disagreements with the nonpartisan Presidential Debate Commission.
