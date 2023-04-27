Justice jumps into race to unseat Manchin

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) filed paperwork for the state’s 2024 Senate race and is expected to formally launch his campaign at an event Thursday at 5 p.m.

Incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin (D), who Justice is hoping to unseat, hasn’t officially said whether he’s seeking reelection but declared Thursday, “I will win any race I enter.”

Manchin is one of three Democratic senators up for reelection in a state former President Trump won in 2020, meaning the race is expected to be one of 2024’s most competitive.

The West Virginia senator has not yet announced any future campaign, including any potential presidential ambitions, saying he would decide on his 2024 plans at the end of this year.

Manchin served as governor before being elected to the Senate in 2010. Justice was elected governor in 2016 as a Democrat and changed his affiliation to Republican the following year.

Both the primary and general election are shaping up to be races to watch.

Among Justice’s GOP primary competition will be Rep. Alex Mooney (R), who defeated fellow Rep. David McKinley in last year’s House primary after redistricting left the state with one fewer congressional district. Mooney earlier this week called Justice a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only).

Democrats currently hold seven of the eight Senate seats The Cook Political Report rates most competitive. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), who changed her affiliation from Democratic to Independent at the end of 2022, holds the eighth.