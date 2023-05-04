Proud Boys members convicted of Jan. 6 sedition

In the latest convictions connected to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, four members of the Proud Boys, including former leader Enrique Tarrio, were found guilty of seditious conspiracy on Thursday.

“Seditious conspiracy is among the most weighty charges the Justice Department has brought as a result of the attack, carrying up to 20 years in prison,” The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch reports.

Along with Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl were convicted on the charge. The latter three led chapters in Washington, Florida and Pennsylvania, respectively.

More from Beitsch: “Tarrio’s guilty verdict is especially significant as he was not present in Washington, D.C., the day of the attack, ordered by a judge to remain outside the city after being arrested just days prior in connection with burning a Black Lives Matter flag taken from a nearby church.”

Prosecutors in the trial went over the group’s communications ahead of the Jan. 6 rally, including a memo that outlined plans to occupy congressional buildings. Defense attorneys argued the members’ discussions were simply rhetoric.

The four, along with one other member, were convicted on several other charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding.

Last year, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was also convicted of seditious conspiracy. Several Oath Keepers associates were convicted on other charges last month.

