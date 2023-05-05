Turning the page on COVID

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Friday that it’s ending its declaration of COVID-19 as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), a status the virus has held since January 2020.

The announcement comes as the public health emergency declaration in the U.S. is set to end next Thursday.

“The risk remains of new variants emerging that cause new surges in cases and deaths,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

But for “more than a year, the pandemic has been on a downward trend, with population immunity increasing from vaccination and infection, mortality decreasing and the pressure on health systems easing,” he said.

The WHO’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dashboard showed that, as of May 3, there had been more than 765 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6.9 million deaths globally reported to WHO.

On Friday, the White House announced Rochelle Walensky is leaving her role as head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just ahead of the public health emergency declaration ending in the U.S.

Walensky has led the CDC since the early days of the Biden administration, responding to fallout and overseeing the rollout of vaccines.

Republicans in Congress have indicated they plan to still review the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The work of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which is investigating the origins of COVID-19, will continue this year.

